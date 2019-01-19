Aston Villa v Hull City: Latest from Villa Park

In-form Hull City travel to Aston Villa in the Championship.

Team news: With the attempts to sign Cardiff City defender Matthew Connolly having stalled, the Tigers have the same squad available as the one that so convincingly beat Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. Only James Weir and Angus MacDonald are unavailable as Nigel Adkins’ men go in search of a seventh straight league victory against a Villa side likely to feature former Hull loanee Tommy Elphick.

Last six games: Aston Villa LWDDLL, Hull City WWWWLW.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).

Last time: Aston Villa 1 Hull City 1; August 5, 2017; Championship.