Aston Villa v Hull City: Winning at Leeds fills Adkins with confidence

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins believes the recent win at leaders Leeds United means his side should be confident of winning anywhere in the Championship.

The Tigers are the team of the moment right now, six straight wins having powered the East Riding club up to tenth place and to within four points of the play-offs.

A big test awaits today against an Aston Villa side still smarting from last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Wigan Athletic, a result that allowed Hull to leapfrog Dean Smith’s men in the table.

“The run of form we are on,” said Adkins, “people are aware of us. We have made some statements already, like beating Leeds, who were top of the league, at Elland Road in front of a full house.

“We have got to keep the momentum going. We are away from home, it is going to be a packed Villa Park, noisy and passionate. It is a challenging place.

“I heard Dean Smith’s comments after the last game and it was a real low point for them.

“We know they are going to be riled up for this game so we know it will be challenging. We will have to be at the top of our game to match a Villa side that was in the Premier League not so long ago, with aspirations to get back there.

“They have spent a lot of money and they have got a phenomenal strike force. Pace, power, they have got massive threats.

“We are well aware of that and we will be ready. However, we should go there full of confidence as well.”

Asked if the pressure was on the hosts ahead of a clash that pits 12th versus tenth, Adkins replied: “With the run of form we have been on and the feelgood factor we have got across the place, we are all optimistic and looking forward to the second half of the season.

“There should be no pressure on us. All of this should be a bonus, but we have got to keep driving performances.

“We have got to believe and we do believe. Having beaten Leeds United away from home we should believe we can go anywhere and beat anyone.”