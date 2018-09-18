Attacking mindset not rewarded, bemoans Hull City boss Adkins

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins admitted his side would travel back to the east coast with an overwhelming feeling of disappointment after their 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Wigan.

The Tigers paid a high price for not making the most of their early dominance as goals from Sam Morsy and Josh Windass put the hosts in charge at the DW Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen pulled one back two minutes before the break but the Wigan defence managed to hold firm for the rest of the game.

And the home side might even have won by a more convincing margin had Nick Powell, Windass and Michael Jacobs made better use of decent chances in the final quarter.

“We started the game really well and I thought we could have had the game out of the way in the first 20 minutes,” said Adkins.

“They then score from a long-range shot and it gives them the momentum to grow into the game.

“That allows them to go and get a second goal, thanks to a bit of a deflection on a cross, which wrong-foots Eric Lichaj.

“We get ourselves back in the game thanks to a good goal from Jarrod Bowen, and it’s game on again.

“We start the second half brightly, we huff and puff, should have had a penalty in our eyes but didn’t have the right type of quality we needed in the attacking third.

“I thought we came here with a very attacking mindset, thinking we could get back-to-back wins in the Championship, which is challenging at this level.

“We made changes from the weekend but I think it worked really well, we played a different way to the way we normally do, a little bit more direct.

“But the overall feeling is disappointment because we’ve come here to get a victory and we’ve not got one.”