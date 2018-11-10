Birmingham City v Hull City: Latest from St Andrew's

In-form Hull City head to Birmingham City this afternoon in the Championship.

Team news: Nouha Dicko (hamstring) is sidelined this afternoon, with Stephen Kingsley and Evandro also still missing. Angus MacDonald is out of action until March, with the former Barnsley captain on a course of medication after it was discovered he is suffering from deep vein thrombosis in his calf.

Last six games: Birmingham DWWWWL; Hull City LLDLWW.

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).

Last time: Birmingham 3 Hull City 0, March 17, 2017; Championship.