Birmingham City v Hull City – Tommy Elphick admits to uncertain future at Tigers

HULL CITY defender Tommy Elphick admits he is unsure what his future holds in the New Year, with parent club Aston Villa having a recall clause in January.

The experienced loan centre-half has been in outstanding form of late, with his leadership skills coming to the fore in precious back-to-back victories for the Tigers against West Brom and Bolton Wanderers.

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins'.' Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Next up is a trip to St Andrew’s, with Hull seeking to record a third successive league win for the first time since January 2016 this afternoon.

Speaking about his future at Villa, who appointed Dean Smith as their next manager last month in succession to one-time Tigers chief Steve Bruce, Elphick said: “I do not really know. I am out of contract in the summer and all I am thinking about is the next game.

“It is out of my hands. The situation has changed at Villa, they are still light at the back.

“Perhaps people are putting two and two together and coming to five. For me it is just about the next game and improving what I have done so far.

“I have been starved of it (match time) for too long and I am just enjoying being wanted and valued.”

Meanwhile, Elphick has paid tribute to Tigers chief Nigel Adkins for handing him the regular run of games that he had so craved after a difficult spell last season at Villa Park.

And whatever transpires regarding his future in the new year, he has expressed his determination to pay back the Hull manager in the immediate weeks and months ahead.

“I am so appreciative of the gaffer (Adkins) giving me this opportunity to get myself going again,” the 31-year-old added.

“I just want to repay the manager for the platform he has given me. I promise you, I read things and see things but it has not crossed my mind (going back).

“Hopefully there’s more to come (at Hull). I am not one who likes to talk about myself, but I am really fortunate to have come to the club when I did, to be working with the manager. He is exactly what I needed.

“I had a long time not getting regular football, getting pulled from pillar to post a little bit. I was built up, used and then dropped again. It was not a nice environment for me to be in.

“I was one of those that lives for Saturdays and I wasn’t getting the games. Big lads like me need to be playing week in and week out.”