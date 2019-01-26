Blackburn Rovers v Hull City – Tigers’ feelgood factor to come under threat at in-form hosts

Nigel Adkins is determined to keep the feelgood factor going at Hull City, although he acknowledges it will be tough to do so today against an in-form Blackburn Rovers.

Hull have rocketed up the Championship table in recent weeks, with an unbeaten run of 10 games stretching back to late Novemberand including seven wins leaving them in eighth spot and just six points adrift of Derby County, the team currently occupying the sixth and final play-off spot.

But they head to Ewood Park today to face a similarly in-form outfit in the shape of Tony Mowbray’s Rovers, themselves on an upward spiral thanks to a three-game winning streak in the league which has catapulted them up to 10th in the standings, only behind the Tigers due to an inferior goal difference.

It is a typically-congested Championship table at the moment, with just two points separating Hull and Stoke City in 15th.

Adkins accepts it will be difficult for his side to maintain their current momentum right through until the end of the season, but he retains belief that his Tigers’ squad has the quality to remain in the race.

“It’s an enjoyable period now,” said Adkins. “Last season we were doing everything we could to stay in the division. We achieved that but it was a different type of challenge.

BUOYANT: Hull City manager Nigel Adkins.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“This year we’ve come to the last game in January and we’re looking forward and saying ‘can we stay in the race for the play-off positions?’

“That’s exciting. Look at the way players are, the form they’re in and the smiles on their faces.

“It’s great. There’s a feel-good factor about it all and we’ve got to keep that going.

“There are 18 games to go and everyone is going to be playing each other. It’s going to fluctuate. One week you’ll be up, the next you’re potentially going to be down a little bit.

Look at the way players are, the form they’re in and the smiles on their faces. It’s great. There’s a feel-good factor about it all and we’ve got to keep that going. Hull City boss, Nigel Adkins

“The important thing is just to stay in the race.”

Defender Jordy De Wijs and winger Jarrod Bowen are doubts for today’s trip, with Adkins admitting both face late fitness tests. Jon Toral has a groin strain, while Marc Pugh could make his debut after joining on loan from Bournemouth.