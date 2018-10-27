Bolton v Hull City: Latest from Tigers

Hull City will look to climb out of the bottom three of the Championship when they travel to Bolton Wanderers today.

Nigel Adkins has just one fit recognised centre half after Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke were ruled out through injury.

De Wijs had to leave the field during Wednesday’s defeat at Bristol City with a head injury, while Burke injured his groin.

With Angus MacDonald (calf) also out and Ondrej Mazuch not yet fit to start, Adkins has only Tommy Elphic available, meaning Eric Lichaj and Robbie McKenzie are likely to be drafted in to a makeshift back three.