Boss Nigel Adkins hails ‘excellent’ Hull City as hosts Ipswich suffer

HULL CITY further eased their Championship relegation fears with a sparkling 3-0 win at Ipswich Town.

The Tigers returned home with all three points courtesy of goals from Markus Henriksen in the 18th minute and Harry Wilson and Jarrod Bowen either side of half-time sealing a second win on the trot.

Adkins’ side are now nine points clear of the drop zone having also beaten the Tractor Boys’ arch-rivals Norwich 4-3 at the weekend.

“It was an excellent away performance from the players to back up a good win at the weekend against Norwich,” said Tigers’ boss Adkins.

“That’s back-to-back victories and to come away from home and get a clean sheet and three good goals. Our performance has been consistently good and I’m really pleased with the players to win a game of football away from home.

“It was competitive at the start of the game and we have gone and scored a good goal from Markus Henriksen from distance and hit the post (through Bowen), and then a great left-footed cross for Harry Wilson at the far post with a really good composed finish.

“Yes, Allan McGregor’s made a really good save on the counter in the first half and then we have gone and scored a really good goal and an important one after half-time. Jarrod Bowen goes and scores and I thought we defended really well, good compact shape.”