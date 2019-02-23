Brentford v Hull City: Latest from Griffin Park

Hull City hit the road to Brentford in the Championship today.

Jordy De Wijs and Reece Burke are available again after missing the last four games through injury. Angus MacDonald has been ruled out for the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from deep vein thrombosis. He last played in August. James Weir also remains some way off a possible return after two knee operations.

Last six games: Brentford DWWLWL, Hull City LWDLWL, .

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).

Last time: Brentford 1 Hull City 1; May 6, 2018; Championship.