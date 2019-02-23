Brentford v Hull City – Nigel Adkins sets target to gatecrash the play-offs

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins has set his side the target of collecting two points per game in the six-game run that precedes next month’s international break.

The Tigers’ play-off hopes have suffered a hit in recent weeks courtesy of a defeat at Derby County and a home draw with Rotherham United that saw Paul Warne’s men fight back from two goals down.

With City also not in action last Saturday due to Millwall, their scheduled opponents, being in FA Cup action, the gap to sixth-placed Bristol City stands at nine points.

“Yes, we are in the race,” said the Hull chief when asked if the play-offs were still a realistic goal. “At the start of the season, we were in a different race.

“We have got to go on another good run of form. We know that. This will be another big week. We have got to be excited about the remaining games of the season. That is important.

“Let’s try and be fearless if we can. We can not be reckless because the opposition have massive threats but we have got to try and see if we can win games of football to keep trying to push ourselves up the league.

“You just never know what happens. We have got to get on another run. Our confidence needs to remain high and we have got to enjoy what is going on.”

City follow today’s trip to Brentford with back-to-back home games against Millwall on Tuesday and then Birmingham City a week today.

Then come trips to Nottingham Forest and leaders Norwich City before QPR’s visit to the KCOM on March 16 rounds off a hectic period.

“We need to keep picking points up,” added Adkins. “It is six games leading up to the next international break and we need to pick up 12 points. Let’s not hide away from it, that is just to try and stay in the race.

“That will be tough but isn’t it great to be thinking about staying in the race for the play-offs instead of looking over our shoulder, like in the early part of the season?

“We are in the mix. If we can just average that two points a game, that will put us in and around it.

“I think we will probably need to be just a little bit above that but we are in and around it.

“We know we will have to go on a great run but so long as it’s possible, we are still in the race.

“It is a big ask, we know, but if we can keep positive and keep having a go, we will crack on.

“I have been pleased with the way the lads have applied themselves.”