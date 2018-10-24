Bristol City 1 Hull City 0: Diedhiou strikes late to deny Hull share of spoils

Famara Diedhiou headed in a stoppage-time winner as Bristol City stepped up their Championship play-off challenge with a 1-0 victory over Hull City at Ashton Gate.

Visiting goalkeeper David Marshall, who had made some fine saves, could only parry a shot from substitute Matty Taylor and Diedhiou nodded home the rebound from 10 yards to secure all three points.

The corresponding match last season ended 5-5 and there were enough chances for both sides in an entertaining first half for a repeat of that scoreline. Carl Livesey

It was rough justice for a Hull side who had contributed much to an open game. But Bristol created more chances and just about deserved the points.

Hull could have been ahead inside two minutes when Todd Kane eluded a weak challenge from Jay Dasilva and crossed for Kamil Grosicki, whose close-range shot brought a fine save on his line from Max O’Leary.

Chris Martin sent an overhead kick wide and Grosicki firing across goal with no team-mate able to get a touch.

Josh Brownhill saw a right-footed shot from 20 yards hit the foot of an upright and the only surprise at half-time was that neither side had capitalised on some slick, attacking football and some poor defending. Straight after the interval Hull’s Tommy Elphick headed just wide from a right wing corner.

Marshall produced a stunning save at full stretch to keep out a deflected shot from Tomas Kalas as Bristol City began to turn up the heat.

Chances had dried up and the home crowd were getting frustrated. Bristol City coach Lee Johnson also made three second-half changes in a bid to find a cutting edge. Fraizer Campbell headed wide when unmarked for Hull just after seven minutes of stoppage time had been signalled.

It proved a costly error as Diedhiou settled the match, with Taylor having another shot saved by Marshall in a thrilling finale.

Bristol City: O’Leary, Hunt, Kalas, Webster, Dasilva, Eliasson (Watkins 78), Brownhill, Pack, Paterson (Taylor 84), Diedhiou, Weimann (O’Dowda 58). Unused substitutes: Walsh, Hegeler, Kelly, Wollacott.

Hull City: Marshall, Burke (McKenzie 60), Elphick, De Wijs (Campbell 73), Kane, Irvine, Batty, Lichaj, Bowen, Martin (Dicko 66), Grosicki. Unused substitutes: Long, Keane, Fleming, Sheaf.

Referee: P Banks (Norwich).