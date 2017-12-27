Clean sheet gives Nigel Adkins good base to build on at Hull City

HULL CITY manager Nigel Adkins was forced to settle for a point against Derby County as the Tigers failed to score at the KCOM Stadium for the first time this season.

Both sides struggled to open up resolute defences.

Derby striker David Nugent cracked in an early effort that Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor did well to keep out. The Tigers ought to have struck when Kamil Grosicki pulled the ball back neatly into the path of Jon Toral, but the Spaniard nodded disappointingly wide.

Nouha Dicko went close to making a breathtaking breakthrough for Hull, but his audacious attempt from a backheel drifted wide.

The best late chance fell to Nugent, who was thwarted by a terrific stop from Hull goalkeeper McGregor.

Adkins said: “We created some really good opportunities so it’s disappointing that we haven’t gone on to win the game.

A big positive for me is the clean sheet. Don’t forget that has come against a really good Derby team. They have been flying of late, they are on a roll, Hull City boss Nigel Adkins

“The second-half performance in particular was very good. We were the dominant force I thought, and we were in the ascendancy throughout much of the game.

“A big positive for me is the clean sheet. Don’t forget that has come against a really good Derby team. They have been flying of late, they are on a roll, so for us to keep them at bay is a big plus. The supporters were great too, they really got behind the players. The atmosphere was brilliant and the fans really drove the players on.

“It’s just a shame we didn’t go on to get the win for them. We definitely looked the more likely team to score.”

Derby manager Gary Rowett said: “It wasn’t a great performance from either side, but it’s not always about that as far as I’m concerned. We were resilient, and we kept a good Hull side out.

“In the end the game fizzled out somewhat, but I’m not going to complain too much because Hull are a good side – they’ve picked up a lot since Nigel Adkins took over.”

Hull City: McGregor, Tomori, Dawson, Hector, Aina, Stewart, Larsson, Toral (Bowen 63), Irvine, Grosicki (Henriksen 90), Dicko (Diomande 85). Unused substitutes: Marshall, Batty, Clark, Clackstone.

Derby County: Carson, Baird, Keogh, Davies, Forsyth, Huddlestone, Ledley (Russell 82),Weimann, Vydra (Thorne 65), Johnson (Lawrence 57), Nugent. Unused substitutes: Martin, Wisdom, Winnall, Mitchell.

Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).