Dawson puts case for defence at Hull City

MICHAEL DAWSON hailed the case for the defence as Hull City produced a consummate away display in all departments in an outstanding 3-0 midweek victory at Ipswich Town.

The milestone win secured back-to-back victories for the first time this season at the perfect juncture for the Tigers, who moved nine points clear of the Championship relegation zone, with nine games left to play.

Plenty of plaudits have been bestowed upon Hull’s attacking credentials following seven goals in the past two matches, but captain Dawson believes that a steely defensive showing – something that the Tigers have consistently struggled to do at spells this season – told just as much of a story.

Dawson, who singled out Michael Hector for praise in a season which has not been without its travails, said: “When you come to places like Ipswich on a Tuesday night, it can be tough, but we produced a fantastic team performance to pick up what was a big, big win.

“The pitch was not probably suited to getting the ball down and play as much as we would have liked, but we fought and competed in all areas and won the battle. I thought ‘Hec’ next to me was magnificent. Both full-backs were solid and we had a good shape about us provided by the two boys in front of them.

“We were solid all over the pitch and it was nice to pick up what was a thoroughly deserved clean sheet on the road. We have not had too many of those this season, so to come away with that and what was a big three points – we are delighted.”

“On top of that, we scored three great goals.”