Defensive improvement required at Hull City - Adkins

Hull boss Nigel Adkins admits his side need to improve defensively following defeat to Aston Villa in their opening game of the Championship season.

Hull got off to a good start in front of the Sky Television cameras on Monday night, when Evandro fired them in front on seven minutes.

But Steve Bruce’s Villa grew into the game and after the unmarked Elphick headed in Jack Grealish’s corner, before former Tiger Ahmed Elmohamady and Alan Hutton capitalised on defensive mistakes from City and sealed the win.

“The three goals were really poor,” said Adkins.

“We did start the game very well, on the front foot as we wanted.

“It was a great goal from Evandro and thoroughly what we deserved.

Aston Villa's Ahmed Elmohamady celebrates scoring his sides second goal

“Unfortunately you can’t really prepare yourself for the couple of poor goals that we’ve given away in close succession to put Villa in a good position to go and win the game.

“The atmosphere in the stadium was good but obviously we’re all disappointed now with the result that has gone and happened.”