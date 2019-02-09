Derby County v Hull City: Latest from Tigers

Hull City will look to maintain their impressive form when they travel to Derby County in the Championship.

Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs remain major doubts with the injuries that have kept the defensive duo of the last two games.

Liam Ridgewell, signed as a free agent on deadline day, is edging closer to being fit enough to make his debut for the Tigers.

Jon Toral is back in training after a spell out with a groin problem but Chris Martin is ineligible against his parent club, while Ondrej Mazuxh, James Weir and Angus MacDonald remain out.