Fixtures 2019-20 – Hull City

HULL CITY will begin the 2019-2020 Championship campaign with a clash at Swansea City on Saturday, August 3 with the Tigers taking on Reading for their first home game of the new campaign the following weekend on Saturday, August 10.

Hull will finish the season away at recently relegated Cardiff City on Sunday, May 2, one week after signing off at home against fellow Championship new boys and last season’s League One champions Luton Town on Saturday, April 25.

Boxing Day will see Nigel Adkins’ side at home to Nottingham Forest, five days after another home fixture against Birmingham City on the Saturday before Christmas.

After visiting QPR on Sunday, December 29, Hull will then visit Sheffield Wednesday for a Yorkshire derby on New Year’s Day.

The Tigers are away at Bristol City on Good Friday and then at home to Millwall on Easter Monday.

The first clash of the season against Championship title favourites Leeds takes place at Elland Road on Saturday, December 10 with the return clash at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, February 29.

August

Sat 3 Swansea City A

Sat 10 Reading H

Sat 17 Brentford A

Tues 20 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat 24 Bristol City H

Sat 31 Millwall A

September

Sat 14 Wigan Athletic H

Sat 21 Luton Town A

Sat 28 Cardiff City H

October

Tues 1 Sheffield Wednesday H

Sat 5 Huddersfield Town A

Sat 19 Queens Park Rangers H

Weds 23 Nottingham Forest A

Sat 26 Derby County H

November

Sat 2 Fulham A

Sat 9 West Bromwich Albion H

Sat 23 Middlesbrough A

Weds 27 Preston North End H

Sat 30 Barnsley A

December

Sat 7 Stoke City H

Tues 10 Leeds United A

Sat 14 Charlton Athletic A

Sat 21 Birmingham City H

Thur 26 Nottingham Forest H

Sun 29 Queens Park Rangers A

January

Tues 1 Sheffield Wednesday A

Sat 11 Fulham H

Sat 18 Derby County A

Sat 25 Huddersfield Town H

February

Sat 1 Brentford H

Sat 8 Reading A

Tues 11 Blackburn Rovers A

Sat 15 Swansea City H

Sat 22 Preston North End

Weds 26 Barnsley H

Sat 29 Leeds United H

March

Sat 7 Stoke City A

Sat 14 Charlton Athletic H

Weds 18 Birmingham City A

Sat 21 Middlesbrough H

April

Sat 4 West Bromwich Albion A

Fri 10 Bristol City A

Mon 13 Millwall H

Sat 18 Wigan Athletic A

Sat 25 Luton Town H

May

Sat 2 Cardiff City A