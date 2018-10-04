Former Hull City chairman Paul Duffen involved in one of three bids to takeover Tigers

HULL CITY are in talks over a possible takeover with three interested parties, The Yorkshire Post understands.

Two of those bidding to take control, including a consortium of Saudi investors led by former chairman Paul Duffen, have submitted offers with the third expected to follow suit.

I’d like to think I’ll be made aware of it. I have spoken with the owner. I’ve asked him the question several times before about this situation Hull City boss Nigel Adkins

No firm time-scale has been set for the proposed sale but the process is believed to be sufficiently well advanced for the Allam family to be gone before their eighth anniversary of taking charge in December, 2010.

That would give whoever assumes control sufficient time to prepare for the January transfer window, as City continue to fight relegation from the Championship.

The Tigers have been up for sale since the owners’ attempt to rebrand the club’s name was rejected by the Football Association in 2014.

Ahead of Hull’s game with Sheffield United on Saturday, head coach Nigel Adkins was asked if he expected to be kept in the loop about moves to sell the club.

“I’d like to think I’ll be made aware of it,” said Adkins. “I have spoken with the owner. I’ve asked him the question several times before about this situation because I know what’s it’s like when takeovers come in, because I’ve been at several clubs when things like that have happened.

“I’m sure there are plenty of people who would like to become owners of the club. We will see what happens in the future. I think there’s been talks of a possible takeover for several years. The owner’s come out not so long ago and said he’s actively looking to sell the football club.”