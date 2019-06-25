Goalkeeper Matt Ingram is Grant McCann’s first signing at Hull City

GRANT McCANN has completed his first incoming transfer as Hull City head coach after the Tigers sealed the signing of QPR goalkeeper Matt Ingram for an undisclosed fee.

Ingram, 25, is Hull’s first capture of the close season and has signed a three-year deal with a further one-year option.

The former Wycombe Wanderers custodian spent three seasons at Loftus Road, making ten appearances and largely provided back-up for the R’s.

Ingram, who will battle it out for the number one jersey at the KCOM Stadium with George Long, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here and I am looking forward to a fresh start with Hull City.

“It is a new chapter for me and I am looking forward to helping this club to push up the table and do as well as it can.”