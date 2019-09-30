Grant McCann frustrated as Hull City drop points

Have your say

Hull City head coach Grant McCann refused to dwell upon the negatives after his side conceded a late equaliser to Cardiff City.

Kamil Grosicki’s 30-yard free-kick a minute before the break was too good for goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

The visitors equalised when Robert Glatzel was presented with an unmissable opportunity – Leandro Bacuna’s cross from the left was as powerful as it was precise – after 55 minutes.

Cardiff must have feared the worst after Jordy de Wijs’s glancing header, Jarrod Bowen’s free-kick having caused mayhem in Cardiff’s penalty area, made it 2-1 to Hull after 89 minutes.

But Cardiff refused to yield and somehow made it 2-2 when Ward bundled home Aden Flint’s flick-on.

McCann said: “I thought it was a good game. They are a good side.

“We’ve matched a team that came down from the Premier League for most of the game.

“They’ll be right up there this season but we’ve shown we can compete with teams like Cardiff. That is a huge step in the right direction.

“It’s difficult playing against them. They have a certain way that works for them.

“To come in at 1-0 at half-time, we were pleased, but to concede after half-time was a kick of the teeth. That was a sucker-punch but we kept going.”

McCann added: “We’ve dropped some points from winning positions.

“We know we should be in a better position [in the league] but I’ve strong belief in myself and the group.”

Hull: Long, Lichaj, Burke, De Wijs, Fleming, Stewart, Bowen, Da Silva Lopes (Bowler 62), Irvine, Grosicki (Honeyman 85), Magennis (Eaves 74). Unused substitutes: Tafazolli, Batty, Ingram, Balogh.

Cardiff: Smithies, Peltier, Morrison, Flint, Bennett, Bacuna, Pack, Ralls, Whyte (Ward 71), Glatzel (Mendez-Laing 71), Hoilett (Josh Murphy 82). Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Paterson, Nelson, Bogle.

Referee: J Gillett (Australia).