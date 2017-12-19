Have Your Say - Hull City: Entertaining we maybe, but Tigers can’t defend

We asked one fan from each of the region’s clubs to give their verdict on their club’s first half of the season. Here Gareth Richardson, 38, from Beveley casts his view on Hull City.

Verdict: Results might not have been too good but it has certainly been entertaining, especially at the KCOM. I go expecting us to either win 3-2 at home or lose 3-2. We can’t defend, and especially against sides who can cross a ball, but we can certainly score. Leonid Slutsky had lost it, by the end. He seemed a bag of nerves, pacing up and down all afternoon. We won’t go down but we won’t challenge, either.

Where has this season gone right/wrong: Our transfer dealings last summer were woeful.

Best moment: Ending the long wait for an away win by beating Barnsley.

Lowest moment: Losing at home to a poor Bristol City 3-2 after being 2-0 up.

Best and worst opposition teams: Wolves were the best by a mile. Bristol City were awful and still beat us.

What needs to be done in the transfer window: Strengthen the defence.

Predicted finish: 15th.