Hull City 0 Blackburn Rovers 1: Dack inflicts defeat on Tigers

HULL CITY remain without a win after three Championship games after Bradley Dack's goal close to half-time helped Tony Mowbray celebrate his 600th game as a manager with a victory.

Dack's fourth goal of the season gave promoted Blackburn their first Championship win since promotion following two draws.

Central defender Angus MacDonald stepped in for thigh victim Reece Burke and Jackson Irvine replaced Daniel Batty in midfield as the Tigers made two changes to the side which drew 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday the previous Saturday.

A familiar figure to Blackburn fans was Tigers midfield man Todd Kane. The Chelsea loanee played 42 times for Rovers in two loan spells in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Blackburn included midfield play-maker Corry Evans, who helped Hull to promotion to the Premier League in 2013, and had striker Danny Graham, who had an unsuccessful loan spell from Sunderland in 2013-14, on the bench.

He was replaced up front by Adam Armstrong in the only change from the previous Championship match against Millwall.

David Marshall was alert to deny Kasey Palmer, Armstrong and Dack in the early stages and, at the other end, Jarrod Bowen's curling attempt was blocked by Rovers captain Charlie Mulgrew.

Jon Toral replaced Stephen Kingsley in the 29th minute following a clash of heads with Palmer.

Rovers struck in the 43rd when Elliott Bennett whipped in a cross from the right and Dack raced into the six-yard area to sidefoot home.

Irvine drove Hull forward after the break but could get no power in his shot after taking a return pass from Toral.

Dack limped out of the action to be replaced by Graham in the 59th minute.

Marshall came to Hull's rescue as Armstrong outstripped Kane, operating at right-back, and raced into the area. The Hull goalkeeper palmed the shot to one side and Bennett, rushing in under pressure, could only hit wide in the 71st minute.

Nouha Dicko and David Milinkovic replaced the isolated Campbell and Bowen as Hull searched for the equaliser.

But it was Graham who went close to making it 2-0, his six-yard header being pawed away by Marshall.

Hull went close in the 86th minute. Dicko saw his shot deflected into the side-netting and David Raya pushed Jordy de Wijs's header from Evandro's corner off the line and the danger was cleared.

Six minutes of stoppage was signalled but the Tigers failed to break through as Rovers ran down the clock.