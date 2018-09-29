Hull City 0 Middlesbrough 0: Latest from KCOM Stadium

Have your say

Hull City welcome Middlesbrough to the KCOM Stadium in the Championship.

Three changes for Hull - De Wijs, Grosicki and Martin come in for Kingsley, Stewart and Campbell

Hull City: Marshall, Lichaj, Burke, Elphick, De Wijs, Henriksen, Irvine, Kane, Grosicki, Martin, Bowen. Subs: Long, Stewart, Dicko, Keane, Kingsley, Campbell, McKenzie

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Shotton, Ayala, Flint, Friend, Clayton, Saville, Howson, McQueen, Assombalonga, Hugill. Subs: Dimi, Batth, Fry, McNair, Besic, Downing, Braithwaite