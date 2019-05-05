Hull City 1 Bristol City 1: Nigel Adkins ‘honoured’ to be in charge of Tigers

HULL CITY ended their season with a draw that helped dash Bristol City’s hopes of making the play-offs.

The visitors had gone into the game needing to win, but as both Derby County and Middlesbrough won their games what happened at the KCOM Stadium became irrelevant to the play-off picture.

Jackson Irvine scored early in the second half with a low shot, but Bristol City scrambled an equaliser late on to ensure the points were shared.

Famara Diedhiou had missed two first-half chances to put the Robins ahead, the second a close-range header that came back off the bar.

Substitute Nicolas Eliasson also saw a second-half‘goal’ ruled out for handball.

Hull head coach Nigel Adkins kept his promise to field a strong side as Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Markus Henriksen and Fraizer Campbell all started despite being linked with moves away from the club this summer.

When Campbell was substituted early in the second half he made a point of shaking the hand of everyone on the Hull bench after being given a loud ovation by the Tigers fans.

Adkins also faces an uncertain future with his contract expiring in the summer, but at least he gave the Hull fans a positive end to the season if this was his last game in charge.

Adkins said: “I’m honoured to be the Hull City head coach. Earlier in the season we were bottom of the league and the fans weren’t chanting my name then. Through the ups and down we’ve all stuck together.”

Hull City: Long, McKenzie (Fleming 84), Henriksen, Burke, Lichaj, Bowen, Stewart, Batty, Grosicki (Sheaf 77), Irvine, Campbell (Dicko 54). Unused substitutes: Marshall, Evandro, Martin, Ridgewell.

Bristol City: O’Leary, Wright, Kalas, Webster (Kelly 4), Dasilva, Brownhill, Pack, Weimann, Palmer (Eliasson 58), Paterson, Diedhiou (Taylor 58). Unused substitutes: Pisano, Walsh, Watkins, Marinovic.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire).