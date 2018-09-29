Hull City 1 Middlesbrough 1: How the players rated....

Have your say

The Yorkshire Post's Leon Wobschall delivers his player ratings after the 1-1 Championship draw between Hull City and Middlesbrough.

Hull City

David Marshall. Little to do in the first half, but showed his mettle with a fine late save to deny Howson. 7.

Eric Lichaj. Applied himself well enough without producing anything too flashy. 6.

Reece Burke. Got forward when the chance arose and was tidy enough in his defensive work. 7.

Tommy Elphick. Operated the back four well enough, but Hull's concessiion was a soft one. 6.

Jordy De Wijs. Afternoon curtailed in the 33rd minute after he hobbled off following a challenge with Jordan Hugill. 6.

Markus Henriksen. Showed drive and industry and went close with an early drive. Booked. 6

Jackson Irvine. Put himself about and showed a strong work ethic. Booked for a late challenge on Hugill. 6

Todd Kane. Quiet offensively and did not impose himself on proceedings. 6.

Kamil Grosicki. Was as lively as anyone and his attitude and work ethic could not be faulted. 7

Chris Martin. Against two seasoned campaigners in Ayala and Flint, Martin showed an appetite for the fight. Won the penalty, too. 7.

Jarrod Bowen. Missed two decent opportunities, but made amends with a cool penalty. 6.

Substitutes: Stephen Kingsley (De Wijs 33). Sound enough after coming on early. 6.

Frazier Campbell (Grosicki 76, 6).

Not used: George Long, Kevin Stewart, Nouha Dicko, Will Keane, Robbie McKenzie.

Middlesbrough

Darren Randolph. A virtual spectator in the first period. One decent save to keep out Grosicki's free-kick 6.

Daniel Ayala. Blotted his copybook with a rash shove on Martin to concede a needless penalty. 5

Aden Flint. Produced one excellent first-half challenge to deny Grosicki and was solid again. Went close with a second half header. 7

George Friend. Flustered on one or two occasions, but grew into the game. A whisker away with a fierce drive early in the second half. 6

Ryan Shotton. Got forward when the chance arose, but his crossing was largely off radar. 6.

Adam Clayton. Steady-away in the engine room for the visitors. Replaced on 76 minutes, booked. 6.

George Saville. One or two nice touches, but nothing too spectacular. 6

Jonny Howson. Not too much came off, particularly in the first half, but provided an assist for Boro's goal and almost nicked it for Boro at the death. 6.

Sam McQueen. Nothing startling and some of his crosses were disappointing. 5

Britt Assombalonga. Off target with one first half chance, but found the net early in the second half and shot at Marshall soon after. 6

Jordan Hugill. In the wars in the first half. Toiled away, but not too much came off. 6

Substitutes: Martin Braithwaite (Hugill 76), 6; Stewart Downing (McQueen 76), 7; Besic (Clayton 76), 6.

Not used: Dimi Konstantopoulos, Danny Batth, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair.