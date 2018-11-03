Hull City 1 West Brom 0: How the players rated...

Richard Sutcliffe delivers his verdict after Hull City claimed a vital three points in the Chanmpionship.

Hull City

Marshall 6

Rarely tested due to being so well protected by his defence. Had one questionable punch but, otherwise, dealt well with any crosses.

Burke 9

Slotting in at right back, he nullified the usually tricky Barnes. Burke also displayed great anticipation to prevent shooting opportunities for Rodriguez and Townsend in quick succession early in the second half.

De Wijs 7

A big aerial presence and did well against the Championship’s sharpest attack. Booked. Substituted.

Elphick 8

Brilliant anticipation and then bravery to throw himself at a Rodriguez shot just as the Albion striker looked to have wriggled his way through. Fine display.

Lichaj 7

Vital goal-line block prevented Hegazi netting in the first half for the Baggies. Neat and tidy on the ball and stood up well when Albion tried to attack down his flank.

Bowen 7

Headed against the crossbar early on and linked up well with Irvine. Always a threat on the ball, particularly when darting into the area.

Henriksen 7

Plenty of industry from the City captain in the centre of the park. Epitomised the work ethic of those in amber and black.

Batty 7

Battled hard and provided a useful barrier in front of the back four. Neat and tidy on the ball, and brought plenty of energy to the Tigers.

Grosicki 6

Continues to frustrate, as he has so much ability but the final ball or shot is lacking. Wasted two early chances but looked lively in attack and set up Bowen for a header that crashed against the crossbar. Substituted. Somehow named man of the match by the sponsors.

Irvine 7

Always a threat in the first half, his vision and willingness to run at the Albion defence giving City the impetus they needed. Less of an influence after the restart but kept going.

Campbell 7

Netted for the second time in as many games after reacting quickest to Irvine’s header crashing against the crossbar. Substituted.

Substitutes

Martin (for Campbell 73)

Always a willing runner.

McKenzie (for De Wijs 81) -

Slotted in well at centre half.

Kane (for Grosicki 90) -

Brought on to wind down the clock.