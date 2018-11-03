Hull City 1 West Brom 0: Latest from KCOM Stadium

FRAIZER CAMPBELL’S second goal in as many weeks sent Hull City in ahead at the break.

The Tigers striker netted six minutes before the break, Campbell reacting quickest after Jackson Irvine’s header had crashed against the bar to fire in the rebound.

It was the second time the hosts had hit the crossbar, Jarrod Bowen being denied right at the start of the first half.

Kamil Grosicki also had a couple of excellent opportunities in an entertaining 45 minutes that saw West Brom denied by a goal-line clearance from Eric Lichaj to deny Ahmed Hegazi.