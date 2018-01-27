Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest: How the Tigers rated...

Have your say

Leon Wobschall delivers his FA Cup ratings verdict as Hull City beat Nottingham Forest in their fourth-round meeting.

Hull City ratings:

David Marshall. Not too much work to do all afternoon, but made a key second half save to deny Worrall. 6.

Max Clark. Committed and tenacious and can be happy with his afternoon's work. 7

Michael Hector. Stood tall in the second half and playing his part in a clean sheet will be a morale booster.7

Ondrej Mazuch. Stayed strong on his return to the side in the heart of the back four. 7

Ola Aina. Accomplished afternoon and showed hunger and spirit. 7

Kevin Stewart. Key role holding the middle ground and did the muck and nettles stuff in the engine room very well. 7

Jarrod Bowen. A real thorn for Forest and showed what a force he can be at Championship level with a beguiling performance. Some real class at times. 9

Jackson Irvine. A hive of industry and energy and posed a stack of problems. Only thing missing was a goal. 8

Markus Henriksen. An assertive performance and went close with a fine first-half free-kick. 7

Adama Diomande. Should have struck close to the interval, which would have crowned a vibrant first half. Posed problems, nevertheless. 7

Nouha Dicko. Strikers' goal and proved a real pest for the harassed Forest back four. 7

Substitutes: Will Keane (Dicko 63). Came on for his first home appearance since November 2016. 6

Kamil Grosicki (Diomande 71). Made his first-half comeback for the final 20 minutes. 6

Daniel Batty (Irvine 87), 6.

Not used: Allan McGregor, Fikayo Tomori, Michael Dawson, Kamil Grosicki, Fraizer Campbell.

Nottingham Forest: Nottingham Forest: Smith 7; Lichaj 5, Worrall 5, Mancienne 5, Fox 5; Bouchalakis 5 (Vaughan 45, 7), Osborn 5; Cash 6, Dowell 6, Carayol 6 (Clough 45, 6); Brereton 6 (Vellios 80, 6). Substitutes unused: Henderson, Mills, McKay, Darikwa.