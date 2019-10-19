Hull City 2 QPR 3: We didn’t get going, admits Tigers chief Grant McCann

Have your say

Ebere Eze converted two second-half penalties to help QPR to a deserved 3-2 victory at Hull.

Mark Warburton's well-drilled side dominated from the outset and were good value for three points.

That did not look likely after Jarrod Bowen gave Hull the lead with a superb strike after 21 minutes.

But once Ryan Manning equalised 60 seconds before half-time, few inside the KCOM Stadium would have been surprised by the final scoreline.

QPR nonetheless required a huge contribution from Eze, who first earned a 78th-minute spot-kick when his bustling run from deep was carelessly ended inside the Hull penalty box by Eric Lichaj.

Eze coolly put goalkeeper George Long on his backside before he tapped into an empty net to make it 2-1.

With two minutes of normal time remaining, the 21-year-old then won another penalty - Kevin Stewart was lured into a clumsy challenge - which was converted with similar composure.

Substitute Josh Magennis scored deep into stoppage time to give Hull a flicker of hope, but the hosts got what they deserved.

Grant McCann accepted Hull had been second best - especially in the second half.

The East Yorkshire club are just four points outside the relegation zone and have now conceded six goals in two league games.

McCann said: “I thought it was a good goal from Jarrod to put us in the lead.

“We could have gone in 2-0 at half-time but we let them get that goal before half-time.

“Second half, I thought we were disappointing. I don’t think we kept the ball well enough, probably for most of the game, really.

“We kept turning the ball over too quickly and that gave them a foothold in the game and didn’t give us a chance.

“We know we were nowhere near where we can be. We didn’t get going.”

McCann added: “It’s always concerning when you lose, of course it is, but we’ll not dwell on it too much.

“We’ll look at it and analyse it on Monday - as a group and with the staff. We’ll make sure we try and improve and get from it.

“He (Eze) is excellent, but I’m disappointed with us.”