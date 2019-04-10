Hull City 2 Wigan Athletic 1 – Jordy De Wijs heads late winner to keep Tigers’ play-off hopes alive

Jordy De Wijs headed a late winner to give Hull City victory over relegation-threatened Wigan and keep them in Championship play-off contention.

The Latics were on course to end a 19-match winless streak on the road courtesy of former City loanee Nick Powell’s first-half strike. But the Tigers turned the game around courtesy of Fraizer Campbell’s 12th goal of the season and De Wijs’s effort at the death.

Hull’s third consecutive victory leaves them five points off the top six with five matches remaining.

The defeat meant Paul Cook’s side remained in deep trouble, just two points above the drop zone.

The unchanged Tigers, unbeaten in 11 home matches, started like a team oozing confidence and were unfortunate not to take the lead as they hit the woodwork twice in quick succession, Christian Walton and Marc Pugh both going close before Kamil Grosicki tried an audacious volley from distance that went just wide.

Wigan offered danger on the break with Josh Windass firing just over and Powell causing problems. And, as the home fans became restless, the Latics went ahead four minutes before half-time through Powell, who rifled a loose ball into the bottom corner.

Powell was replaced by Gavin Massey at the interval and it did not take Hull long to equalise.

Walton was at fault, spilling a tame Grosicki volley into the path of Campbell, who was on hand to tap in from close range.

Campbell almost had a second but his left-footed drive from 20 yards just sailed wide, while Grosicki smashed a free-kick over.

Massey wasted a glorious chance to head Wigan ahead for a second time with 15 minutes remaining, but could only nod straight at Marshall when unmarked at the back post from Windass’s corner.

Hull knew only a win here was good enough to keep them in top-six contention and they continued to press for a winner, eventually making the crucial breakthrough in the 89th minute when De Wijs headed in from a corner.

Hull City: Marshall, Kane (Martin 87), Burke, De Wijs, Lichaj, Bowen, Henriksen (Evandro 76), Irvine, Grosicki, Pugh (Batty 61), Campbell. Unused substitutes: Stewart, Long, Fleming, McKenzie.

Wigan Athletic: Walton, James, Dunkley, Fox, Byrne, Gibson (L Evans 88), Morsy, Robinson, Garner (Clarke 61), Powell (Massey 46), Windass. Unused substitutes: Naismith, Kipre, Olsson, O Evans.

Referee: David Webb (County Durham).