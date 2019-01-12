Hull City 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0 - Tigers outclass Owls to claim sixth league win on the spin.

A JARROD BOWEN brace and a strike from substitute Fraizer Campbell continued in-form Hull City's increasingly convincing play-off pitch with a handsome victory over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday - as they registered their sixth Championship win on the spin.

Bowen struck moments before the break and added a second from the spot early in the second half - to take his season's tally to 12 - and gloss was provided when Campbell thumped home a third on an afternoon when browbeaten Wednesday were outclassed.

The three-goal haul took Hull's tally to an eye-catching 14 in their last four home games as they extended their unbeaten sequence to nine matches with more than a hint of swagger at times.

Confidence coursed through Hull's veins for much of a dominant first-half, with the major surprise being that it took them until just before the interval to forge a breakthrough.

It came with air of inevitability following a choice combination between their golden duo of Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, with the former firing home clinically low past Keiren Westwood following probing work by the Pole.

Grosicki was at the hand of everything good from the impressive Tigers, who had rattled up 11 goals in their previous three matches and looked a side in seriously good order.

That they did not boast a healthy lead at the interval was down to Westwood, restored in the Owls goal.

He showed his prowess to superbly keep out a sliderule shot from Grosicki that was other wise destined for the far corner as early as the second minute and also made a key save to race out and block Chris Martin's effort.

Westwood also got his angled right to impressively block Markus Henriksen's angled effort.

In contrast, subdued Wednesday, on the back foot for the most play, brought little to their table with their only chance coming in the lead-up to the break with Adam Reach blazed over when well placed.

Hull afforded themselves a second seven minutes into the second half, thanks once again to another sublime contribution from Grosicki.

His throughball to send Martin clear was sublime, with Geoff Eltringham pointing to the spot after the Tigers forward was caught by the onrushing Westwood.

Bowen coolly sent the Owls keeper the wrong way to hand Hull a two-goal buffer that was thoroughly deserved.

It was Bowen's fifth goal in his last three home outings.

A sharp header from De Wijs was not too far away from a third as sluggish Wednesday continued to toil.

Campbell deceived Tom Lees to blast home a third and only an outstanding tackle by ex-Hull loanee Michael Hector denied Grosicki a merited goal late on.

Hull City: Marshall; Kane, Burke, de Wijs, Kingsley; Stewart, Henriksen; Bowen (Milinkovic 88), Evandro (Campbell 70), Grosicki; Martin (Toral 82). Subs: Long, Lichaj, Batty, McKenzie.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox; Boyd, Bannan, Hutchinson, Reach; Fletcher (Winnall 73), Matias (Nuhiu 55). Subs: Dawson, Baker, Thorniley, Jones, Pelupessy.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne and Wear).