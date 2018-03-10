Hull City 4 Norwich City 3: Fourth penalty leaves rival managers mystified

Both managers were mystified by referee Tim Robinson’s decision to award a fourth penalty at the KCOM Stadium as Hull won a pulsating Sky Bet Championship encounter against Norwich 4-3.

Robinson had already given Norwich two spot-kicks - both converted by James Maddison as part of a first-half hat-trick - and one to Hull when Jarrod Bowen was pushed by Jamal Lewis, which was scored by Abel Hernandez.

Hull City's manager Nigel Adkins.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hull, who had earlier gone ahead through Jackson Irvine, were handed a second penalty when Sebastian Larsson’s 52nd-minute free-kick was headed clear, with players, spectators and managers unclear as to what the infringement was that the official had spotted.

Uruguay forward Hernandez, starting his first game since August following injury, smashed the subsequent spot-kick into the roof of the net to equalise and the impressive Harry Wilson netted a winner as Hull boosted their survival hopes.

“I don’t want to comment on the third goal for Hull because I think it’s quite obvious, everyone in the stadium sees what happened there,” said Norwich manager Daniel Farke.

“Four penalties in a game, normally a free-kick or corner situation is pretty good for a penalty because you find someone with a hand on the shirt.

“I think in this situation someone waited for an opportunity to give this penalty. It was not even close to a penalty. You have to accept it though.

“It’s hard to accept the loss because we were able to score three times.”

In contrast to their midweek defeat to Millwall when they conceded in the opening minute, Hull made a bright start and went ahead after six minutes when Wilson’s purposeful run and through-ball set up Irvine to slot home.

Norwich’s equaliser came against the run of play after 18 minutes, with David Marshall - making his first league start of the season in goal due to Allan McGregor’s injury - needlessly charging out and bringing down Nelson Oliveira.

Robinson consulted with his assistant before ruling that the contact was inside the box, with Maddison making no mistake.

A minute later the Canaries went ahead, with England Under-21 international Maddison cutting inside Ola Aina before firing a low shot past Marshall, who should have done better.

Norwich were awarded a second penalty in the 38th minute after Ondrej Mazuch needlessly bundled Onel Hernandez over, with Maddison slotting the ball into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick.

Three minutes later Hull were back in it after being given a spot-kick of their own after Lewis pushed Bowen, with Abel Hernandez converting.

Referee Robinson continued to take centre stage after the break, pointing to the spot seven minutes into the second half to general bemusement.

Abel Hernandez converted again and Wilson won it in the 71st minute as the Liverpool loanee jinked past Ivo Pinto before firing inside the par post.

Hull manager Nigel Adkins felt Marshall had not made contact with Oliveira and that Mazuch had got the ball for Norwich’s two penalties, but admitted he “had no idea” why Hull’s second spot-kick was given.

Adkins added: “I thought the players were magnificent.

“We’ve gone behind but we’ve responded, we’ve kept our composure. Great credit to the players.

“It’s a fantastic performance in my eyes, the character shown by the players having gone 3-1 down.

“It’s a big three points.”