Hull City and Grosicki ‘on same page’, says Tigers’ boss Adkins

MANAGER Nigel Adkins insists that winger Kamil Grosicki is “totally focused” at Hull City after holding fresh discussions with the player on Wednesday.

The Polish international saw a two-year loan move to Turkish outfit Bursapor fall through on deadline day with the 30-year-old electing to pull the plug on the transfer at the 11th hour amid reports of late interest from Sporting Lisbon.

Instead, Grosicki finds himself still in East Yorkshire with Adkins assigned with re-integrating him into his squad.

Part of that process involved Adkins meeting with Grosicki, on his own, at the club’s Cottingham training base in midweek and the Tigers’ chief is confident that the winger can still play a key role for the club in the Championship this term.

Adkins said: “Everyone was off (on Wednesday), but I came in with Kamil and we did a bit of training together.

“From a physical point of view I am looking for him to go and improve. We just had a training session together and he worked really hard on that one.

“He needs to play games of football again now. He is with us, he is focused.

“We had a one-on-one and his attitude is totally focused. We know what football is. There has been a situation, but he is with us and part of the team.

“It is in his interests and our interests, so there is a common goal – for him to be integrated back into the team.

“We have got to get him functioning. There is a desire for him to do well for us. We are all working on the same page, trying to make it happen.”

Meanwhile, Hull’s latest accounts have revealed that the club made a pre-tax profit of £23.7m for the 2017-18 financial year.

The figures also stated that the club’s net debt has been reduced from £81.3m to £63m, with staff costs decreasing by almost a half from £61.25m to £31.1m.

The Tigers’ turnover also fell by just over a half from £116.9m in 2016-17 to £55.7m in the last financial year, according to the accounts.

The figures showed that a bank loan of £21m was repaid last season, but the outstanding group loan – understood to be to Allamhouse – rose from £60m to £63m. This amount now represents all of Hull’s net debt.

The accounts also show that the Tigers are owed £20m by other clubs due to player sales, yet that must be offset by the £5.8m that the club still need to pay to settle transfers made over the last 18 months.