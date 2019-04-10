Hull City backed to gatecrash Championship play-offs

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins is refusing to rule out his side from gatecrashing the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after the 2-1 win over Wigan.

Jordy De Wijs headed an 89th-minute winner at the KCOM Stadium to keep the Tigers five points off the top six with five matches remaining.

“It was great to get an 89th-minute winner. It keeps it exciting,” Adkins said.

“That is what we’ve got to do. Find a way to win. Five points off the play-offs.

“We have got momentum. There are five games to go and we are still in the mix. Anything can happen. Everyone has got to play each other.

“We’ve got to get over that 70-point mark and who knows what happens from there. We are looking forward to it.

We have got momentum. There are five games to go and we are still in the mix. Nigel Adkins

“Isn’t it great how we can still talk about us still in the mix? It’s all to play for. Teams will drop points. We’ve got good games to play.”

De Wijs rose highest to nod in Kamil Grosicki’s corner at the death to secure Hull’s third consecutive win.

And Adkins was delighted to see work on the training ground pay off.

“Great credit to (coach) Andy Crosby, we do a lot of work on the training ground on set-pieces because we want to increase goals from set-pieces,” he said.

“It’s about time Jordy scored because he is a massive threat.”