Hull City boosted by long-awaited return of Will Keane

WILL KEANE today returned to training with Hull City for the first time in 13 months, manager Nigel Adkins has revealed.

The Tigers striker, who joined from Manchester United in the summer of 2016, suffered a serious knee ligament injury in November last year.

Hull City's Will Keane (centre) leaves the pitch during the Tigers' game with Southampton 13 months ago (Picture: PA)

It has been a long road back to fitness but Keane took a significant step when joining in with the first team this morning at City’s Cottingham training ground.

A likely return to action is still some way off due to the amount of time Keane has been out but Adkins is full of praise for the forward.

“It is great to see a centre forward with the physical prowess he has got,” said the City chief, who revealed that Kamil Grosicki and Jon Toral missed training today and are considered doubtful for Saturday’s clash with Fulham.

“Will has been out for a long, long time but he is back involved in the first team group. Over the next month, we would like to progress him with both his training and playing time.

“It is going to be at least a month before he is even considered, I would have thought. We will have to see how he progresses in training and then build on the game time with the Under-23s.”

Keane made four starts and one appearance from the bench for City in the Premier League before suffering the injury in November’s victory over Southampton at the KCOM Stadium.