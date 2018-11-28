Hull City boss Nigel Adkins proud of battling Tigers as they frustrate leaders Norwich City

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins praised his players after they kept free-scoring Championship leaders Norwich City at bay to earn a vital point.

The Canaries were held by a struggling Hull side who made a mockery of their lowly position in the table to battle hard for a draw in front of a sparse crowd of 11,420 at a wet and windswept KCOM Stadium.

Norwich went closest to scoring in the first half when Tom Trybull saw his shot saved by David Marshall but the same player was guilty of a bad miss after the break when his header failed to find the target.

Jarrod Bowen had Hull’s best chances to break the deadlock, heading wide at the far post in the first half before shooting into the side netting after the break

“Credit to the players and staff at the football club,” said Adkins. “They have worked very hard. We played the league leaders who are on a good run. We kept a clean sheet.”

Adkins also praised the hardy fans who turned out on a cold and wet night.

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins on a wet night at the KCOM Stadium. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA

He added: “Credit to the supporters who came out in the driving rain. The players have given them something to get behind.

“For me it’s a good point, we will take the point and the clean sheet against the league leaders. We’ve played well, we had a good structure about ourselves. The players have acquitted themselves well.”