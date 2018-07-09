Hull City bring in winger David Milinkovic

HULL CITY have signed Genoa winger David Milinkovic for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan in Scotland with Hearts, has agreed a three-year deal with the Tigers able to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

“David is a talented, skilful player and we are delighted that we’ve been able to bring him to Hull City when we know that a number of other clubs were also looking to sign him,” said head coach Nigel Adkins.

“He enjoyed a very good loan spell with Hearts last season and he will add a further goal threat and creativity to our squad.”

Milinkovic, born in France, spent much of his early career in Serbia before moving to Genoa in 2016. He said: “I am very happy to sign for Hull City and I believe this is a

very good opportunity for me.

“The Championship is a very big league and I am looking forward to training hard every day to be ready to play for this team and this head coach.”