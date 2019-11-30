Hull City head coach Grant McCann rues the Tigers' lack of calmness in Barnsley setback

DISAPPOINTED Hull City head coach Grant McCann rued his team's lack of calmness, authority and bravery in loss at Barnsley.

After Wednesday's highs against Preston in a 4-0 success, the Tigers suffered an 'After the Lord Mayor's Show' moment in a 3-1 reverse at Oakwell, with the hosts full value for victory.

In the process, Hull missed out on a chance to strengthen their play-off claims after producing a poor performance - akin to their similarly passive showing at nearby Huddersfield last month.

The result was compounded by the news that Josh Magennis, who missed the game with a hamstring injury, is likely to be out for six to eight weeks, while Kevin Stewart is likely to be sidelined until the back end of February with a foot problem.

The only bright point was a first goal in professional football from talented teenager Keane Lewis-Potter, who briefly gave Hull hope after netting after coming on from the bench on 81 minutes before Conor Chaplin sealed it for Barnsley in stoppage-time.

McCann, a former Barnsley player, said: "I was disappointed as we did not play very well at all really. We could not pass the ball from A to B. We got forced into doing everything we did not want to do.

"Credit to Barnsley. They pressed us well, but we did not show any calmness or authority or any bravery in possession.

"I know exactly what the model is here. I have good friends here. It is about pressing, counter-pressing and getting about opposition. I know that.

"But we did not show calmness in our play. There is no point sugar-coating it. We just did not play well. Barnsley did and we got beaten.

"I am angry with us in possession more than anything else. We showed on Wednesday how good we are in possession. Here, we did not show anything like that.

"We had 11 perform on Wednesday night. Here, we had zero. Simple as that."