Hull City make their move for Doncaster Rovers’ boss Grant McCann

HULL CITY have made an official approach to speak to Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann about their vacant managerial position – and are confident of luring him to East Yorkshire.

The Tigers’ hierarchy formally contacted their Rovers’ counterparts on Thursday afternoon after identifying McCann as their number one choice to replace Nigel Adkins.

Rovers sources had consistently stated that they ‘would not welcome any approach’ from Hull since speculation first linked the Ulsterman to the manager’s post at the KCOM Stadium earlier this week after he was swiftly confirmed as the odds-on favourite to take over.

But with Hull now firming up their interest with a direct approach, Rovers have taken the pragmatic decision to enter into key discussions with McCann to assess his mindset before deciding upon the way forward.

The 39-year-old is understood to be keen on speaking to Hull about the position, with the Tigers believing that they can persuade him to come on board before the start of pre-season training on Monday – with compensation not being an issue.

The timing of the approach could not be worse for Rovers, who are potentially faced with losing their manager on the eve of the club’s players returning from their summer break.

A testing close season has already seen a raft of speculation link star asset John Marquis with a move away, while defenders Andy Butler and Danny Andrew rejected new deals to join Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town respectively.

McCann recently revealed that the club have already knocked back two or three bids for Marquis, with the Londoner – who scored 26 goals last season – widely expected to depart Doncaster later this summer.

He also said he couldn’t blame Marquis for wanting to test himself in the Championship.

Rovers completed one piece of incoming business yesterday, bringing in Spanish midfielder Madger Gomes on a two-year deal.