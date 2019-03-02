Hull City player ratings against Birmingham City

HERE are the Hull City player ratings from this afternoon's Championship home encounter with Birmingham City at the KCOM Stadium.

David Marshall: Alert near-post save to deny Adams in the first half and not overly extended on the restart. Did make a key late save to deny Maghoma. 7.

Todd Kane: Fired a booming early volley over and was solid enough in defence and showed great energy. 7

Reece Burke: Kept busy at the back by Blues front’ two for spells. But comfortable enough. 7

Jordy de Wijs: Booked early on and had his hands full with messrs Adams and Jutkiewicz at times, but re-asserted himself. Came off in the final quarter with an injury issue. 7

Eric Lichaj: Kept Mrabti quiet and was steady away before succumbing to injury late on. 7

Markus Henriksen: Did the bits and pieces role holding ground in the middle and did it well enough. Booked. 7.

Jackson Irvine: Energetic and committed, even if he did not have much chance to display his attacking acumen. 7

Jarrod Bowen: Showed the instincts of a central striker to find the net yet again on home soil and also coolly convert from the spot. Another stirring performance and Tigers fans should enjoy him while they can. 9

Marc Pugh: Here, there and everywhere in the first half hour. Showed tenacity to set up Hull’s opener and went close with two shots in the opening half and in the second period following a lovely jinking run. 8

Kamil Grosicki: Looked in the mood again, more especially in the first half. Should have done better before the break, but another polished showing. 7

Chris Martin: Did the donkey work battling against Dean and Morrison and his graft created spaces for others. 6

Substitutes: Liam Ridgewell (De Wijs 76), 6; Robbie McKenzie (Lichaj 85).

Not used: George Long, Kevin Stewart, Evandro, Nouha Dicko, David Milinkovic.