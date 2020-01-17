Hull City’s Wembley hero Dean Windass takes over as football club chairman

Former Premier League striker Dean Windass has been appointed chairman of non-league Goole AFC.

Windass, now 50, played in the top flight for Bradford, Middlesbrough and his hometown club Hull, scoring the latter’s winner in the 2008 Championship play-off final to secure promotion.

He also had a spell in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen and scored over 200 goals in a 20-year career.

He was briefly player-assistant manager at Darlington but his coaching career never took hold, with just a spell as manager of local 10th-tier side East Hull.

Goole are one division higher, in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, and Windass proclaimed himself: “Really excited about the challenge.”

He added in a video posted on Twitter: “We’re going to try pushing the football club better than it is at the minute and hopefully a few more supporters will come through the door.

“I’m very pleased as well because my youngest lad plays for Goole, so it gives me the opportunity to see ‘Our Jordan’ all the time.

“(It’s) something to get my teeth into on Saturdays, meet and greet at games, stand over the manager and hopefully help him to get the results on the pitch. It’s not all about me, it’s about getting results for Goole.”

Windass also had playing spells with both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

Windass’ elder son Josh plays in the Championship for Wigan.