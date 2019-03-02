Hull City v Birmingham City: Latest from KCOM Stadium

Hull City welcome fellow play-off hopefuls Birmingham City to the KCOM Stadium in the Championship.

Team news: Kevin Stewart has recovered from a back injury that has kept the midfielder out of the last three games. Kevin Campbell, however, remains out with a hamstring injury he suffered a week ago at Brentford, while Stephen Kinglsey is missing for the second consecutive game a hip problem. Chris Martin is likely to lead the attack and Eric Lichaj fill in once again at left back.

Last six games: Hull City DLWLLW, Birmingham City DWWLDW.

Referee: A Madley (West Yorkshire).

Last time: Hull City 6 Birmingham City 1; September 30, 2017; Championship.