Hull City v Birmingham City: Let’s go for it, is the message from Nigel Adkins

HULL CITY posting their lowest league crowd at the KCOM Stadium in midweek proves there is plenty to do in terms of rebuilding bridges flattened amid the toxic fallout between owners and supporters during the failed attempts at rebranding.

But manager Nigel Adkins insists there is plenty to be positive about as the Tigers host Birmingham City today knowing victory would be enough to surpass last season’s points haul.

“At the start of the season everyone had us tipped for relegation,” he said. “The message from the club was sustainability.

“We lost all the players, we had to start again and we are now entering March with 47 points. We have got 12 games to go and we are six points off the play-offs.

“We are chasing a play-off spot. Isn’t that a great thought? Isn’t that something to make you smile?”

Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Millwall in front of just 10,191 supporters, coupled with Bristol City losing at home to the side occupying the away dressing room at the KCOM today, has fuelled Adkins’s belief that his men can still gatecrash the top six.

“We have been on a really good run,” said the Tigers’ chief. “Of course, we have got to go on the same run again. But why not? Why can’t we have that mindset, where we have got it all to gain and nothing to lose?

“It is an exciting prospect. Let’s be positive and have a smile on our faces. We have got a great togetherness and the supporters are with the players. Let’s enjoy the last two months of the season.

“There has always been a lot of doom and gloom so let’s have a go. The summer takes care of itself so let’s take care of the here and now.

“We have got a lot of good teams to play. Our home form is very good and we will have to break down a very resolute team that likes to counter-attack. We will have to be patient to break them down.”

After a false start that saw just one of Hull’s first seven home games yield maximum points, Adkins’s men have really hit their stride in the East Riding.

Only Rotherham United of the last seven visitors, courtesy of a second-half fightback that rescued a point from a 2-2 draw last month, have left with any form of reward.

“It is probably a long-standing issue that is going on,” said Adkins when asked about a season that has brought nine of the 10 lowest league crowds since the KCOM Stadium was opened in December, 2002. “I have empathy and understanding, but I would love it for everyone to be involved.

“We have the training ground doors open for supporters to come down and watch. I want us to be engaged with supporters the best we can.

“The business side is the business side of the football club. I know everyone wants Hull City to do well. Some can come to the stadium, some can’t. There are reasons for that.

“But everyone wants the guys to do well. All we can do is make sure there is that opportunity for engagement and to be together.”