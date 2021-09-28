Hull City v Blackpool: Preparation key for Tigers as Grant McCann eyes first home win

Hull City boss Grant McCann. Picture: PA

The Tigers finished two places and nine points ahead of the Tangerines as they were crowned 2020-21 League One champions, though it is Neil Critchley’s men who have adapted quicker to life back in the Championship.

They have won three and drawn two of nine, while City have tasted victory only once – on the opening day – and drawn twice, scoring just a single goal in their last eight. Yet, aware though he is that this evening’s encounter will be “difficult”, Hull’s head coach is targeting maximum points.

“We’ve been disappointing in terms of our home form and this is an opportunity to try and pick three points up against Blackpool,” McCann said.

“Blackpool are a good team, they’re well-managed, it’s gonna be another tough game, but they’re a team that have come up with us last season, so our aim is to take the three points.

“We understand it is going to be a difficult task, we’ve got to make sure we are mentally prepared and tactically prepared.”

Beaten 2-0 at Stoke on Saturday, City will again be without midfielder George Honeyman.

The 27-year-old tweaked his groin against Sheffield United during what was his comeback appearance from a lengthy spell out with an ankle problem.

“It was always a risk. When someone has been out for so long, other little things can pop up,” McCann added. “His ankle is fine, he’s just picked a little niggle up on his groin which will keep him out of the next two games.”

Last six games: Hull City LLLDDL; Blackpool WWLWLD

Referee: M Donohue (Manchester).