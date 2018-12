Have your say

Hull City host Brentford today in the Championship.

Hull expect to be without defenders Eric Lichaj and Reece Burke while they also face a wait on the fitness of Jordy De Wijs.

Brentford will be without Emiliano Marcondes and Lewis Macleod for the next month as their injuries heal.

Centre-back Julian Jeanvier is back in the squad, while midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo could start after proving his match fitness.