Hull City v Middlesbrough - Tigers boss Nigel Adkins sees opportunity to bounce back

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins believes the weekend visit of high-flying Middlesbrough offers an ideal opportunity to banish the disappointment of back-to-back defeats on the road.

The Tigers slipped to fourth bottom in the Championship after last Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Reading. Coming just five days after a 2-1 reverse at Wigan Athletic, it meant any momentum built during the 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in City’s last home outing has gone.

Adkins said: “I must say the players’ reaction since we have come back has been a positive one. There has been focus on the training ground and a realisation that we need to go and win games of football and put right our performance in the last game.

“What better opportunity than the next game against Middlesbrough? The expectation will be that Middlesbrough will turn us over, whereas maybe the expectation at Reading was that we should have won comfortably.

“So maybe the mind-set might be different from the outset on that one.”

Evandro and Daniel Batty will again be missing for the Tigers through injury along with Ondrej Mazuch, who has returned to training but is not yet ready to play.