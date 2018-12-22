Hull City v Swansea City: Latest from Tigers

Nigel Adkins's Hull City play host to Swansea City in the Championship for a teatime kick-off.

Nigel Adkins could welcome Evandro, Jon Toral, Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs back into the fold after the quartet all returned to training this week following absences through injury. Burke (calf) and de Wijs (thigh) are the most likely of the four to return with Evandro and Toral having been troubled by injury for much of the season, making Adkins less likely to rush the duo back.

Last six games: Hull City DLDWDW, Swansea City WLLLWW.

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands).

Last time: Hull City 2 Swansea City 1; March 11, 2017; Premier League.