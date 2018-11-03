Hull City v West Brom: Latest from KCOM Stadium

Hull City host West Bromwich Albion at the KCOM Stadium in the Championship this afternoon.

Team news: Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs both return to the squad after being forced to miss last weekend’s win at Bolton through injury. Ondrej Mazuch is also pushing for a return to the starting XI after making his first appearance of the season from the bench against the Trotters. Evandro and Jon Toral are both out with calf problems, joining Angus MacDonald and James Weir on the sidelines. Former Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley is suspended for Albion but Jake Livermore should return to his old club.

Last six games: Hull City DLLDLW, West Bromwich Albion WDWLLD.

Referee: K Stroud (Hampshire).

Last time: Hull City 1 West Bromwich Albion 1; November 26, 2016; Premier League. Michael Dawson capped a much improved second half display as Mike Phelan’s Tigers hit back to claim a point after failing to register a single shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes.