Hull City v Wigan Athletic – Tigers chief warns ‘Latics will be fighting like mad’

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins has warned his side not to take any notice of Wigan Athletic’s struggles in the Championship.

The Tigers start what, on paper, looks to be a daunting six-game run-in against a Latics side who sit 20th in the table.

Wigan have the worst away record in the Championship, Paul Cook’s men having taken just six points from 19 outings.

But Adkins said: “It will be a tough, tough game. Like Reading (who Hull beat 3-1 on Saturday), they are fighting for every point they can get right now.

“Wigan have got plenty of threats, but the other threat is the expectation with people just expecting us to turn up and win because of the run we’re on.

“I was with ‘Cookie’ the other night when we were up at Middlesbrough and they are going to be fighting like mad. We are well aware of that.”

Hull will tonight attempt to make it three wins in a row when Wigan travel to the KCOM Stadium. If the three points can be claimed it will set the Tigers up for a testing run of four meetings with clubs chasing promotion before the end of the season.

“We have to be concentrated and disciplined,” added Adkins. “That will certainly be the message we’ll be drumming through to the players without taking away that spirit and enjoyment to play as a team.

“Everyone who surrounds the players has to just keep calm and give them the opportunity to feel good, to feel 10ft tall. They are good players so they should go and express themselves.”

Last six games: Hull City WLLDWW Wigan Athletic LLLWDD.

Referee: D Webb (County Durham).

Last time: Hull City 2 Wigan Athletic 3; January 8, 2011; FA Cup.