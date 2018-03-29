Hull City will welcome back Steve Bruce with open arms

HULL CITY manager Nigel Adkins says that the return of legendary Tigers chief Steve Bruce heaps no extra pressure on his shoulders ahead of Saturday’s televised meeting with Aston Villa.

The Villa boss, who led the Tigers to two promotions to the top-flight, makes his first return to East Yorkshire this weekend and is assured of a warm ovation from home supporters.

Acknowledging the impact made by Bruce, Adkins said: “It does not put any more pressure on me. It is great that we can be welcoming Steve Bruce back with open arms. He’s been the most successful manager in the club’s history.

“Premier League, European Cup, FA Cup finals, it is fantastic, he has done great at this football club.

“He is now at Aston Villa where he has a different challenge, they are on the back of two defeats as well, so they willl be right up for it regardless of Steve coming back here.

“It should be a great atmosphere, I think they have sold out all their allocation of tickets.”