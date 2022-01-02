Hull City’s failure to deal with Blackpool’s familiar face Josh Bowler frustrates Grant McCann

Gary Madine converted a 31st-minute penalty after reported Nottingham Forest target Josh Bowler – who played 28 times for the Tigers two season ago – was sent tumbling by Jacob Greaves.

That proved to be the winner but the Tangerines had goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw to thank for the three Championship points.

Grimshaw saved George Honeyman’s low shot and twice denied Keane Lewis-Potter in the first half but saved his best for second-half stoppage-time as he brilliantly blocked Tyler Smith’s effort before bravely denying Randell Williams at the far post.

Intervention: Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw make a save from Hull City’s Randell Williams. (Picture: PA)

Despite the missed chances that could have salvaged a point, Bowler’s trickery caused Hull fits all day and Tigers boss McCann was left frustrated his side’s attempts to contain their former loanee.

“The goal was disappointing for us,” said McCann. “We prepped on Josh Bowler and we know him inside out.

“A lot of what has come from him this season is dribbling and cutting in on his left foot. We shouldn’t have let it get to that stage.

“We were not at our best and didn’t get going. It was one of those scrappy games.

Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw (right) is congratulated by team-mate Richard Keogh after making a save from Hull City's Randell Williams late in the game (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

“We had a good chance with Tyler Smith.

We said to the boys pick up the energy and aggression in second half.

“We had two unbelievable chances at the end we had to score. There is no question about that.”

Hull are reportedly in the midst of a takeover by Acun Ilicali, dubbed ‘the Turkish Simon Cowell’ due to his role on the country’s version of The Voice, but McCann is not getting distracted.

“I’m focused on the football and that’s it,” he added. “For me, that’s not my issue at the present time. For me, it’s a question about football.

“Is it a concern for me? No. Is it a worry for me? No. Is it a worry for the players? No. I’m just focused on the game.”

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Bowler (Connolly 89), Wintle, Dougall, Anderson (Gretarsson 90), Madine, Lavery (Yates 73). Unused substitutes: Moore, Mitchell, Casey, Hamilton.

Hull City: Baxter, Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves, Longman, Smallwood (Williams 71),Docherty,Elder (Tyler Smith 16), Honeyman, Magennis (Eaves 63), Lewis-Potter. Unused substitutes: Cannon, Matthew Smith, Fleming, Cartwright.